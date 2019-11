Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala vs Tamil Nadu: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Between KER vs TN at Trivandrum 9:00 AM IST November 8: KER vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Group B, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Between Kerala vs Tamil Nadu. Also Check Tamil Nadu Dream 11 Team Player List, Kerala Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 8:30 pm IST – Match begins at 9:00 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, N Jagadeesan

Your top picks from the game should include Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Vijay Shankar and Jalaj Saxena

KER vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction

Dinesh Karthik (CAPTAIN), N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Robin Uthappa, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Vijay Shankar, Jalaj Saxena (VICE CAPTAIN), T Natarajan, G Periyasamy, Basil Thampi

KER vs TN Probable XI

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Robin Uthappa (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Basil Thampi, Asif KM, Nidheesh M D, Sandeep Warrier

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Jagatheesan Kousik, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, G Periyasamy.

KER vs TN Squads

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Robin Uthappa (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Rahul Ponnam/Basil Thampi, Asif KM, Nidheesh M D, Sandeep Warrier, Vinoop Manoharan, Rahul Ponnam, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun.

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, G Periyasamy, Jagatheesan Kousik, R Sai Kishore, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Hari Nishanth.

