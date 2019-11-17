Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Round 7, Group B Match KER vs UP at Trivandrum: In Round 7 match of Group B in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Kerala will take on Uttar Pradesh at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. It’s a must-win encounter for both Kerala and UP keeping in mind the situation of the two sides in the points table. Kerala and UP will look to win the match and will also hope that a few results will go their way to keep their hopes alive of progressing into the next round of domestic T20 event.

Kerala has a better chance to make it to the top two and qualify for the Super League compared to UP. Thanks to their positive NRR, Kerala’s batting will thoroughly be tested versus UP’s new-ball bowlers. With the VJD method and NRR likely to come into play, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first

TOSS – The toss between Kerala ad Uttar Pradesh will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

My Dream11 Team

Vishnu Vinod, Rinku Singh, Samarth Singh, Sanju Samson (C), Upendra Yadav (wk), Jalaj Saxena (VC), Akshdeep Nath, Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi, Sudheshan Midhun, Ankit Rajpoot

KER vs UP Probable Playing XIs

Kerala: Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (WK), Sachin Baby (C), Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, Sandeep Warrier, KM Asif.

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh (C), Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (WK), Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Shubham Chaubey, Shanu Saini, Mohsin Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh SQUADS

Uttar Pradesh: Akshdeep Nath, Samarth Singh (C), Shubham Chaubey, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Yash Dayal, Ankit Chaudhary, Hardeep Singh.

Kerala: Robin Uthappa (C), Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby, Sandeep Warrier, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rohan Kunnummal, Ponnam Rahul, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun.

