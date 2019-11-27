Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Maharashtra vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group A Match MAH vs HAR in Surat: Haryana are the only team from this group to have a booked a semi-final berth so far. Theoretically, all the other remaining four teams have a chance of making it to the last four. Currently, Haryana have the top spot in the group with 12 points followed by Baroda who have eight points. While Baroda have played all their four matches, Delhi, Rajasthan and bottom-placed Maharashtra have a match remaining and all three have four points each. They are separated by net run-rate. A win for Maharashtra won’t be enough though – they will also have to improve their negative run-rate in order to qualify.

TOSS – The toss between Maharashtra and Haryana will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

My Dream11 Team

Chaitanya Bishnoi (captain), Azim Kazi (vice-captain), Nikhil Naik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Himanshu Rana, Kedar Jadhav, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, S Kumar, Satyajeet Bacchav, Ashish Hooda

Maharashtra vs Haryana SQUADS

Haryana: Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ashish Hooda, Rahul Tewatia, Himanshu Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Amit Mishra (captain), Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Prashant Kumar, Arun Chaprana, Treyaksh Bali, Ankit Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Jitesh Saroha, Vipin Kumar

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Samad Fallah, Vijay Zol, Rohit Motwani, Satyajeet Bachhav, Nikit Dhumal, Rahul Tripathi (captain), Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Mukesh Choudhary, Divyang Himganekar, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi, Digvijay Deshmukh

