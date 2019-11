Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors : Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 1, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League Between MAR vs NOR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 6:00 PM IST November 15

Toss at 5:30 pm IST – Match begins at 6:00 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from George Munsey, Dwayne Bravo , Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Rayad Emrit, Pravin Tambe

Your top picks from the game should include Andre Russell, Chris Lynn,

MAR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Chadwick Walton, Chris Lynn (CAPTAIN), Dasun Shanaka, Yuvraj Singh, Darren Sammy, George Munsey, Dwayne Bravo (VICE CAPTAIN), Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga, Rayad Emrit, Pravin Tambe

MAR vs NOR Probable XI

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Qasim/Nasir Aziz

Northern Warriors: George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (C), Asela Gunaratne, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Pravin Tambe, Amir Hayat, Ansh Tandon, Mark Deyal.

MAR vs NOR Squads

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton, Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Qasim/Nasir Aziz, Shiraz Ahmed, Umer Zeeshan Lohya.

Northern Warriors: George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (C), Asela Gunaratne, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Pravin Tambe, Amir Hayat, Ansh Tandon, Mark Deyal.

