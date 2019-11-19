Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 MS-W vs PS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Melbourne: In the match no. 39 of Women’s Big Bash League 2019, Melbourne Stars will host Perth Scorchers at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. It will be a big challenge for the struggling Stars side to face the in-form Scorchers in a high-octane WBBL clash. Brisbane Heat ended Perth Scorchers three-match winning streak in the previous encounter. The visitors will be keen on getting back to the winning ways with the tournament heading into its final phase. They are currently at the fifth position after nine matches with five wins.

Meanwhile, Stars, who are languishing at the bottom of the table have lost 8 matches in the season so far. Every match is a must-win for them now on to even have a slender of chances to make it to the semi-finals. The margin of defeats are likely to hurt Stars at the end as they have an extremely poor run-rate of -0.919. A lot will depend on the shoulders of skipper Elyse Villani, who will have to lead from the front to lift the home side.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

My Dream11 Team

Nicole Bolton, Elyse Villani (VC), Lizelle Lee (C), Amy Jones, Georgia Redmayne, Katey Martin, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Jemmy Barsby, Taneale Peschel and Nicola Hancock.

MS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women: Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani (C), Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (WK), Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff.

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Jones (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts.

SQUADS

Melbourne Stars Women (From): Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani (C), Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (wk), Alana King, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Kristen Beams, Lucy Cripps, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Emma Inglis, Angela Reakes, Chloe Rafferty.

Perth Scorchers Women (From): Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King.

