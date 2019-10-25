Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Captain and Vice Captain For Today, Match Women’s Big Bash League Between MS-W vs SS-W at Sydney 8:30 AM IST October 26: MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match Women’s Big Bash League Between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women. Also Check Sydney Sixers Women Dream 11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Your captaincy picks for the game should be from Lizelle Lee, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Mignon du

Your top picks from the game can include Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Tess Flintoff, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Match begins 8:30 AM IST

MS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Alyssa Healy , Lizelle Lee (VICE CAPTAIN), Mignon du Preez, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Ellyse Perry (CAPTAIN), Kristen Beams, Sarah Aley, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes

MS-W vs SS-W Probable XI

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Ashleigh Gardner, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith, Dane van Niekerk, Alisha Bates, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke

Melbourne Stars Women: Erin Osborne, Elyse Villani (c), Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Nicole Faltum, Kristen Beams, Emma Inglis, Annabel Sutherland, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock, Tess Flintoff

MS-W vs SS-W Squads

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Ashleigh Gardner, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-holmes, Maddy Darke, Dane van Niekerk, Alisha Bates

Melbourne Stars Women: Tess Flintoff, Nicola Hancock, Elyse Villani (c), Katey Martin, Erin Osborne, Kristen Beams, Mignon du Preez, Nicole Faltum, Emma Inglis, Lizelle Lee, Madeline Penna, Chloe Rafferty, Holly Ferling

