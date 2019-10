Dream11 Prediction and Tips

NOR vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Final, Pakistan T20 League National T20 Cup 2019: Between Northern vs Balochistan.

TOSS at 5:30 PM IST and Match begins 6:00 PM IST

TOSS at 5:30 PM IST and Match begins 6:00 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Amad Butt, Imad Wasim, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Amir

Your top picks for the match should include Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Amir, Amad Butt, Haris Sohail, Haris Rauf

NOR vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Rohail Nazir, Bismillah Khan, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Awais Zia, Amad Butt (VICE CAPTAIN), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir (CAPTAIN), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq

NOR vs BAL Probable XI

Northern: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Sohail Akthar, Rohail Nazir (WK), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (C), Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Ali Shafiq, Umar Gul.

NOR vs BAL Squads

Northern: Umar Amin, Ali Imran, Sohail Akthar, Rohail Nazir (WK), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sadaf Hussain, Hammad Azam

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (WK), Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (C), Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Akif Javed, Yasir Shah, Ali Shafiq, Umar Gul, Mohammad Talha, Mohammad Ashgar, Imran Butt, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan.

