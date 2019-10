Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Oman vs Nigeria: Captain and Vice Captain For Today Match 23, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Between OMN vs NIG at Abu Dhabi 11:30 AM IST October 23: OMN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 23, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019: Between Oman vs Nigeria. Also Check Nigeria Dream 11 Team Player List, Oman Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. You captaincy picks for this game should be from Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Daniel Ajekun, Jatinder Singh. Top picks can be Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Daniel Ajekun, Bilal Khan.

OMN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Sulaimon Runsewe, Aqib Ilyas, Daniel Ajekun (VICE CAPTAIN), Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Isaac Okpe, Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan (CAPTAIN), Sylvester Okpe, Fayyaz Butt

OMN vs NIG Probable XI

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi (C&WK), Isaac Okpe, Joseph Adedeji, Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye

OMN vs NIG Squads

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Amir Kaleem, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khurram Nawaz Khan, Suraj Kumar (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Sufyan Mahmood, Naseem Khushi.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Ademola Onikoyi (C&WK), Isaac Okpe, Joseph Adedeji, Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Vincent Adewoye, Codi Yusuf, Segun Ogundipe, Mohammed Taiwo

