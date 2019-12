Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Captain And Vice Captain For Today 1st Test Between PAK vs SL at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi 10:00 AM IST December 11: PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today 1st Test, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Between Pakistan vs Sri Lanka. Also Check Sri Lanka Dream 11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:00 pm IST – Match begins at 10:30 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Dimuth Karunaratne, Yasir Shah, Fawad Alam, Kusal Perera

Your top picks from the game should include Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhanajaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera

Match telecast – Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD

Live streaming – Sony LIV.

PAK vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Dimuth Karunaratne (CAPTAIN), Kusal Perera, Babar Azam (VICE CAPTAIN), Fawad Alam, Shan Masood, Dhananjaya de Silva, Azhar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah

PAK vs SL Probable XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya

PAK vs SL Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Abid Ali, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail.

Sri Lanka Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dinesh Chandimal, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando.

