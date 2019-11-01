Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match 16, Women's Big Bash League WBBL 2019 Between PS-W vs MR-W at Perth 3:10 PM IST November 1

Toss at 2:50 pm IST – Match begins at 3:10 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Meg Lanning, Amy Jones, Sophie Molineux, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin

Your top picks from the game should include Amy Jones, Meg Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Danielle Wyatt, Maitlan Brown, Jess Duffin

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton (VICE CAPTAIN), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Duffin, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Molineux (CAPTAIN), Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Maitlan Brown, Lea Tahuhu

PS-W vs MR-W Probable XI

Perth Scorchers: Meg Lanning (C), Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu.

PS-W vs MR-W Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Molineux, Tammy Beaumont, Claire Koski, Courtney Webb, Jess Duffin (C), Josie Dooley (WK), Maitlan Brown, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Carly Leeson, Erica Kershaw.

Perth Scorchers: Meg Lanning (C), Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel., Samantha Betts, Emma King.

