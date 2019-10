Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Portugal vs Spain: Captain and Vice Captain For Today, Match 1 Iberia Cup 2019 Between POR vs SPA at Dubai 6:30 PM IST October 25: POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today, Match 1 Iberia Cup 2019 Between Portugal vs Spain. Also Check Spain Dream 11 Team Player List, Portugal Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Your captaincy picks should be from Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Paulo Buccimazza, Arslan Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Syed Ali Naqi, Zohaib Sarwar

Your top picks of the game should include Paul Hennessy , Ravi Panchal , Paulo Buccimazza, Arslan Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Syed Ali Naqi, Zohaib Sarwar

Match begins 6:30 PM IST

POR vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Francoise Stoman, Arslan Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Karan Lal, Zohaib Sarwar, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal (CAPTAIN), Paulo Buccimazza (VICE CAPTAIN), Tom Vine, Atif Mehmood, Mian Mehmood

POR vs SPA Probable XI

Spain: Faran Afzal (WK), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine.

Portugal: Paulo Buccimazza (C), Arslan Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Zohaib Sarwar, Francoise Stoman (WK), Md Fakhrul Hussain, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Najjam Shahzad, Sukhwinder Singh.

POR vs SPA Squads

Spain: Faran Afzal (WK), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Tauqeer Hussain, Tom Vine, Raja Adeel, Rhys Morgan, Nadim Hussain, Jack Perman, Vinod Kumar, Mucktair Singh.

Portugal: Paulo Buccimazza (C), Arslan Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Syed Ali Naqi, Zohaib Sarwar, Francoise Stoman (WK), Md Fakhrul Hussain, Imran Khan, Assad Mehmood, Najjam Shahzad, Sukhwinder Singh, Davinder Singh, M Sajjad Yousef, Amer Ikram.

