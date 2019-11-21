Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match, Super League, Group A Match RJS vs HAR at Surat: In the Super League Group A match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, Rajasthan will take on Haryana at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat. After putting up consistent performances in the group stages, Haryana accounted for 26 points in eight matches. They finished on the top of Group D table, will be hoping to carry their winning momentum forward. All-rounder Harshal Patel has been the key performer for the team as he contributed with both bat and ball. The 28-year-old scored 82 runs and scalped three wickets against Meghalaya in the previous game. In the last seven matches, Patel has smashed 267 runs at an average of 38.14 along with scalping 13 wickets.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, are coming off after winning four out of their six matches. Rajesh Bishnoi, who has been in impressive form, is expected to lead his team’s batting unit. Bishnoi has amassed 179 runs in six matches at an average of 59.66. The experience of the likes of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed will play a vital role for the side in the Super League stages.

TOSS – The toss between Rajasthan and Haryana will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chaitanya Bishnoi (C), Chandrapal Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Rohit Sharma Jr (wk), Deepak Chahar (VC), Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJS vs HAR Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh (WK), Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Mahipal Lomror (C), Arjit Gupta, Robin Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Aniket Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Himanshu Rana, Pramod Chandila, Sumit Kumar, Rohit Parmod Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Hooda, Vipin Kumar

Rajasthan vs Haryana SQUADS

Haryana: Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Ankit Kumar, Treyaksh Bali, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Pramod Chandila, Arun Chaprana, Amit Mishra (C), Ashish Hooda, Guntashveer Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Saroha, Shivam Chauhan, Ravi Balhara, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Prashant Kumar, Vipin Kumar.

Rajasthan: Mahipal Lomror (C), Aniket Choudhary, Akash Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chetan Bist, Robin Bist, Chandrapal Singh, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Ramnivas Golada, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RJS Dream11 Team/ HAR Dream11 Team/ Rajasthan Dream11 Team/ Haryana Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more