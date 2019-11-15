Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars : Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 3, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League Between TAB vs QAL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 10:30 PM IST November 15: TAB vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 3, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars : Between Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars . Also Check Qalandars Dream 11 Team Player List, Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 10:00 pm IST – Match begins at 10:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson, Laurie Evans, Tom Banton, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa

Your top picks from the game should include Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, . Tom Banton, Luke Wright, Luke Ronchi

TAB vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Luke Ronchi, Luke Wright, Tom Banton (VICE CAPTAIN), Laurie Evans, Moeen Ali (CAPTAIN), Lewis Gregory, Rohan Mustafa, Jordan Clark, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Chris Jordan

TAB vs QAL Probable XI

Qalandars: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Banton, Imran Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi (C), Chris Jordan, Jordan Clark, Haris Rauf,

Team Abu Dhabi: Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Rameez Shahzad, Corey Anderson, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney

TAB vs QAL Squads

Qalandars: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Banton, Imran Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi (C), Chris Jordan, Jordan Clark, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Majid Ali, Dilbar Hussain

Team Abu Dhabi: Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Rameez Shahzad, Corey Anderson, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Alex Davies.

Check Dream11 Prediction / TAB Dream11 Team / Qalandars Dream11 Team / Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team / QAL Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more