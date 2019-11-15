Dream11 Prediction and Tips
TAB vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 3, Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars
Toss at 10:00 pm IST – Match begins at 10:30 PM IST
Your captaincy picks should be from Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson, Laurie Evans, Tom Banton, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa
Your top picks from the game should include Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, . Tom Banton, Luke Wright, Luke Ronchi
TAB vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction
Luke Ronchi, Luke Wright, Tom Banton (VICE CAPTAIN), Laurie Evans, Moeen Ali (CAPTAIN), Lewis Gregory, Rohan Mustafa, Jordan Clark, Harry Gurney, Ben Laughlin, Chris Jordan
TAB vs QAL Probable XI
Qalandars: Luke Ronchi (wk), Tom Banton, Imran Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi (C), Chris Jordan, Jordan Clark, Haris Rauf,
Team Abu Dhabi: Paras Khadka, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Rameez Shahzad, Corey Anderson, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lewis Gregory, Ben Laughlin, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney
TAB vs QAL Squads
