Dream11 Team Prediction Tripura vs Vidarbha: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Group B, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Between TRP vs VID at Trivandrum 9:00 AM IST November 8: TRP vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Group B, Round 1, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Between Tripura vs Vidarbha. Also Check Vidarbha Dream 11 Team Player List, Tripura Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 8:30 pm IST – Match begins at 9:00 AM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Faiz Fazal, Tanmay Mishra, Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar

Your top picks from the game should include Faiz Fazal, Milind Kumar, Tanmay Mishra, Akshay Karnewaar, Ganesh Satish, Jitesh Sharma

TRP vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Jitesh Sharma, Faiz Fazal, Akshay Wankhede, Ganesh Satish (VICE CAPTAIN), Udiyan Bose, Tanmay Mishra, Manisankar Murasingh, Milind Kumar (CAPTAIN), Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare

TRP vs VID Probable XI

Tripura: Samrat Singha, Udiyan Bose, Tanmay Mishra, Arkaprabha Sinha, Milind Kumar, Manisankar Murasingh (C), Harmeet Singh, Abhijit Chakraborthy (wk), Rana Dutta, Ajoy Sarkar, Neelambuj Vats.

Faiz Fazal (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wankhede, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav.

TRP vs VID Squads

Kausal Acharjee, Udiyan Bose, Tanmay Mishra, Arkaprabha Sinha, Milind Kumar, Manisankar Murasingh (C), Harmeet Singh, Abhijit Chakraborthy (wk), Rana Dutta, Ajoy Sarkar, Neelambuj Vats, Samrat Singha, Saurabh Das, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Akshay Wankhede, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Shrikant Wagh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur, Akshay Kolhar.

