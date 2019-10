Dream11 Prediction and Tips

VCT vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Match 14, Australia ODD Between Victoria vs Western Australia. Also Check Western Australia Dream 11 Team Player List, Victoria Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

VCT vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Josh Philippe,Will Sutherland, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Marcus Stoinis (CAPTAIN), Glenn Maxwell (VICE CAPTAIN), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Jackson Coleman, Jon Holland

VCT vs WAU Dream11 Probable XI

Squads

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (WK), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Aaron Hardie.

Victoria: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (C), Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Will Sutherland, Jon Holland, Jackson Coleman, Xavier Crone, Andrew Fekete, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short.

