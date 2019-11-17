Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz Prediction Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 9 DUR vs CTB at Durban: In the match 9 of Mzansi Super League 2019, Durban Heat will host Cape Town Blitz in another exciting clash of MSL at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. Durban will request the rain gods to show some mercy as they look to complete their first match of the 2019 edition of MSL. Both their matches against Tshwane Spartans and Paarl Rocks were abandoned due to rain. Despite no result, the Durban-based franchise has four points to their name without playing so far.

In form of Cape Town Blitz (CTB), Durban will face a stiffer challenge. Sitting on top of the points table, CTB have won two games out of three in the ongoing T20 fest. Led by in-form Quinton de Kock, Cape Town Blitz have registered both their victories against the defending champions Jozi Stars. The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Durban Heat and Cape Town Blitz will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales, Janneman Malan, Marques Ackerman, Dane Vilas, Quinton de Kock (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, George Linde, Dale Steyn (VC), Sisanda Magala and Wahab Riaz.

DUR vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Durban Heat: Alex Hales, Sarel Erwee, Dane Vilas (C/WK), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto/Marco Jansen, Shaun von Berg, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott.

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje.

Durban Heat vs Cape Town Blitz SQUADS

Cape Town Blitz: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Marques Ackerman, Liam Livingstone, Asif Ali, George Linde, Wahab Riaz, Sisanda Magala, Gregory Mahlokwana, Dale Steyn, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Mohammad Nawaz, Aviwe Mgijima, David Bedingham, Khwezi Gumede.

Durban Heat: Alex Hales, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Dane Vilas (wk/C), Ravi Bopara, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Wesley Marshall.

