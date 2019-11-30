Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Durban Heat vs Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Mzansi Super League – Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 MSL Match 20 DUR vs NMG at Kingsmead: Giants are currently sitting at the second spot and a win today will push them at the top of the tally. On the other hand, Heat recorded their first win of the ongoing season in their previous match, against Cape Town Blitz and will hope that won’t be a one-off. Currently,they are at the fifth spot among the six teams.

The live TV Broadcast of Mzansi Super League 2019 will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While the live cicket streaming of the league will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode in India.

TOSS – The toss between Durban Heat and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will take place at 3:30 PM (IST).

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

My Dream11 Team

Chris Morris (captain), Dane Vilas (vice-captain), Heino Kuhn, Jason Roy, JJ Smuts, Ben Dunk, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Kyle Abbott, Imran Tahir, Junior Dala

DUR vs NMG SQUADS

Durban Heat: Wesley Marshall, Alex Hales, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas(w/c), David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kyle Abbott, Malusi Siboto, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Prenelan Subrayen, Shaun von Berg

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts(c), Ben Dunk(w), Heino Kuhn, Chris Morris, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Nandre Burger, Dyllan Matthews, Ryan ten Doeschate

