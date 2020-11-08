Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DVE vs GRD at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Match 3 of the Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 9 PM (IST) – November 8. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On the Day 2 of the exciting tournament, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Both teams will look to register some points on the table after suffering heartbreaking defeats on the opening day of the tournament. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition. Also Read - LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match 4

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 8.30 PM (IST). Also Read - GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers 3rd Place-off at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at 7.30 PM IST

Time: 9 PM IST Also Read - FCS vs PRS-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs President’s XI at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 5.30 PM IST May 31

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

DVE vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lindon James

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Obed McCoy, Shammon Hooper (VC), Deron Greaves

All-rounders: Asif Hooper (C), Drumo Toney, Razine Brown

Bowlers: Kevin Abraham, Alick Athanaze, Shaquille Browne

DVE vs GRD Probable Playing XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (c & wk), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Jaheil Walters, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Shaquille Browne

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham

DVE vs GRD Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (c & wk), Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne, Drumo Toney, Jaheil Walters, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Shaquille Browne, Jade Matthews, O Matthews, Wesrick Strough

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRD Dream11 Team/ BGR Dream11 Team/ Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.