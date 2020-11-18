The England and Wales Cricket B0ard (ECB) has released their schedule for 2021 and Team India is scheduled to tour England for five-match Test series in August-September 2021 according to the plan. Also Read - ECB Accused of Racism; Former Umpire, Ex-player Demand Inquiry Into Lack of Non-White Officials

ECB announced a jam-packed summer for 2021 including the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the high-voltage Test series against India will mark the conclusion of England's 2021 international summer.

We have announced our plans to host a full summer of international cricket in 2021! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2020

ECB CEO Tom Harrison is confident to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to the stadium across the country.

“We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home.

“Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team. It’s an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

Here’s the full schedule for the England vs India Test series:

4-8 August, 1st Test Match, Trent Bridge

12-16 August, 2nd Test Match, Lord’s

25-29 August, 3rd Test Match, Emerald Headingley

2-6 Sept, 4th Test Match, Kia Oval

10-14 Sept, 5th Test Match, Emirates Old Trafford

The last time when India travelled England for a Test series, they suffered a heartbreaking 4-1 defeat under Virat Kohli’s leadership.

The ECB on Tuesday also announced that England’s men team will travel to Pakistan to participate in two T20Is on 14 and 15 October 2021 in Karachi. It will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 16 years as the last time they last toured there was in 2005 when they played three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.