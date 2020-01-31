Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19 Plate Semifinal 2 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 in Kimberley: In the Plate semifinal 2 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, England U19 team will take on Zimbabwe U19 men in the at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Friday (January 31). After gaining back the momentum with a couple of wins in their last outings, England Under 19 team has struck form at the right time. They’ll be looking to continue their superlative form against Zimbabwe in the highly-anticipated semis clash. Ben Charlesworth, Dan Mousley have done a reasonably good job with the bat in the ongoing showpiece event Their performance will once again play an important role if England colts want to extend their winning streak. Meanwhile, in bowling – Hamidullah Qadri has grabbed 11 wickets in last four matches and he would be expected to come up with a breakthrough performance in the must-win game versus Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have also registered some convincing victories in their last couple of matches. They defeated Scotland by eight wickets followed by their 95 runs victory against Canada. But, they need to pull something great out of the box if they want to upset an in-form England in order to win the semifinal match.

TOSS – The toss between England U19 and Zimbabwe U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tadiwanashe Marumani (C), Dane Schadendorf

Batters – Luke Oldknow, Sam Young, Taurayi Tugwete, George Hill

All-Rounders- Wesley Madhevere, Lewis Goldsworthy (vc)

Bowler- Hamidullah Qadri, Scott Currie, Sakhumuzi Ndlela

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Probable Playing XIs

England U19: Sam Young, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (wk), George Hill, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, Harry Duke, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere (C), Milton Shumba/Dion Myers, Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Gareth Chirawu, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Rameez Ebrahim, Nkosilathi Nungu

EN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 SQUADS

England U19: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox, George Hill (C), Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, Harry Duke (wk), Scott Currie, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, George Balderson, Tom Clark.

Zimbabwe U19: Wesley Madhevere (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Nkosilathi Nungu, Dion Myers, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant.

