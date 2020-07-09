Live Updates

  • 5:38 PM IST

    1st Test, Day 2 Live Lunch: A proper session of Test cricket after the opening day was marred by multiple rain-breaks. Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holders struck twice in the morning to leave England in all sorts of trouble at 106/5 in 43 overs. Captain Ben Stokes (21*) and Jos Buttler (9*) are the unbeaten batsmen.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! Half the England side is back in the dressing room now. Jason Holder has Ollie Pope out caught-behind on 12 off 12. England in all sorts of trouble now. Score 87/5 in 37.3 overs

  • 5:01 PM IST

    WICKET! Captain Jason Holder with a brilliant review to hand West Indies another success! Zak Crawley pinged in front with an inswinger. Holder set him up beautifully with outswinger before slipping in one that came back. Crawley is beaten but umpire turns down the appeal. Holder wastes no time in asking for the DRS. Hawkeye says the ball would have hit the leg-stump. Crawley scored 10 off 26 with two fours. England 71/4 in 33.1 overs

  • 4:35 PM IST

    1st Test Live: So 30 overs have been bowled and it’s safe to say West Indies has had the better of these initial exchanges. England have lost both their overnight batsman in Joe Denly and Rory Burns – both falling to Shannon Gabriel. Drinks are on the field. Score 62/3

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE: WICKET! Shannon Gabriel is on fire. Bowls a yorker to Rory Burns who goes for a flick but misses it. The Windies go up in unison but umpire says no. And WI go for the review. That would have hit the leg stump. Burns is out. He scored 30 off 85 with four fours. England 51/3 in 25.4 overs

  • 4:01 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Updates: WICKET! Shannon Gabriel strikes again and this time he removes No. 3 Joe Denly who gets an inside edge to be bowled on 18 off 58. England have lost their second wicket. Score 49/2 in 23.2 overs

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: Rory Burns has completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket and becomes the first English opener to do so after Sir Alastair Cook!

  • 3:34 PM IST

    ENG vs WI LIVE: The second day’s play is underway with Alzarri Joseph completing is overnight over. Captain Jason Holder joins him from the other end. England 35/1 in 18 overs

  • 3:25 PM IST

    So the conditions are alright. We are set for a timely start today. Fingers crossed!

  • 3:02 PM IST

    Hello folks! We are back with our coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies currently underway in Southampton. The opening day’s play was won by rain with just over 17 overs being bowled. Let’s hope we will get a full day’s play today.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The opening day's play was marred by rain with only 17.4 overs possible. England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after a three-hour delay in toss due to drizzle and damp conditions. West Indies struck early in the second over of the play with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleaning up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck.

When the day's play was finally called off, England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease.

There may not have been enough cricket after almost a four-month wait but events of much more importance and wider consequences happened in a moving tribute to Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world.

Both England and West Indies players took a knee before the first ball was bowled and their jerseys displaying BLM logo similar to what were worn by the Premier League football clubs earlier.

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave a powerful speech on racism and how to eradicate the menace from society for good, the video of which went viral on social media.