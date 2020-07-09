Live Updates

  • 7:31 PM IST
    WICKET! Holder strikes again and gets rid of the other set batsmen in Jos Buttler. An excellent catch from Shane Dowrich to get rid of the dangerman. Stokes was looking aggressive having scored 35 off 47 with six fours. England lose their 7th wicket. Score 157/7 in 55.4 overs
  • 7:18 PM IST

    1st Test Live Blog: WICKET! Captain ensnares the captain. After being handed two lives, England skipper Ben Stokes runs out of luck with Jason Holder having him caught by Shane Dowrich. He scored 43 off 97 with seven fours. England have lost their sixth wicket now. Score 154/6 in 53.3 overs

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Meanwhile, Stokes and Buttler have raised fifty-run stand

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Eng vs WI Live Score: So England have started the session on a positive note thanks to Windies bowlers erring in length and aided by some sloppy fielding as well. This is the start they needed after the kind of opening session they had today, losing four wickets in it. Score 141/5 in 50 overs

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Live action resumes: So seems like that just a short delay. Play has restarted in Southampton. England looking to ride the storm, West Indies hoping to tighten the screws, Stick with up for all the updates.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Drizzle in Southampton: Well there’s been a slight drizzle during the lunch-break forcing the groundstaff to spring into action. It has gotten dark though and floodlights are on.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    1st Test, Day 2 Live Lunch: A proper session of Test cricket after the opening day was marred by multiple rain-breaks. Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holders struck twice in the morning to leave England in all sorts of trouble at 106/5 in 43 overs. Captain Ben Stokes (21*) and Jos Buttler (9*) are the unbeaten batsmen.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Score: OUT! Half the England side is back in the dressing room now. Jason Holder has Ollie Pope out caught-behind on 12 off 12. England in all sorts of trouble now. Score 87/5 in 37.3 overs

  • 5:01 PM IST

    WICKET! Captain Jason Holder with a brilliant review to hand West Indies another success! Zak Crawley pinged in front with an inswinger. Holder set him up beautifully with outswinger before slipping in one that came back. Crawley is beaten but umpire turns down the appeal. Holder wastes no time in asking for the DRS. Hawkeye says the ball would have hit the leg-stump. Crawley scored 10 off 26 with two fours. England 71/4 in 33.1 overs

  • 4:35 PM IST

    1st Test Live: So 30 overs have been bowled and it’s safe to say West Indies has had the better of these initial exchanges. England have lost both their overnight batsman in Joe Denly and Rory Burns – both falling to Shannon Gabriel. Drinks are on the field. Score 62/3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

The opening day’s play was marred by rain with only 17.4 overs possible. England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after a three-hour delay in toss due to drizzle and damp conditions. West Indies struck early in the second over of the play with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleaning up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck. Also Read - England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 2, Southampton Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

When the day’s play was finally called off, England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease. Also Read - England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Southampton, Day 1: Only 17.1 Overs Possible, England 35/1 on Rain-Marred Opening Day

There may not have been enough cricket after almost a four-month wait but events of much more importance and wider consequences happened in a moving tribute to Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world.

Both England and West Indies players took a knee before the first ball was bowled and their jerseys displaying BLM logo similar to what were worn by the Premier League football clubs earlier.

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave a powerful speech on racism and how to eradicate the menace from society for good, the video of which went viral on social media.