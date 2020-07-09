Live Updates

  • 9:17 PM IST

    Overs 7: A measured start from the two Windies openers. They have added 21 runs so far after England were bowled out for 204 earlier, John Campbell successfully reversed an lbw decision after going for the review.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    So after a quick tea-break, we are back for the third and final session’s play today. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell are the two Windies openers. James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, will bowl the first over. England 204-all out

  • 8:23 PM IST

    England 204-All Out in 67.3 overs after opting to bat. Shannon Gabriel removes the last man as he has James Anderson bowled on 10 off 20. Gabriel finishes with four wickets.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: With back to back boundaries, Dom Bess takes the England score past the 200-run mark. Bess moves to 31 off 44 and is batting alongside James Anderson who has made 10 off 17. Score 204/9

  • 7:56 PM IST

    WICKET! Holder gets another one. He’s been on fire today. England in shambles. Keeps it full and invites Mark Wood to drive and a thick edge follows which is gobbled up by the gully fielder. Wood scored 5 off 7. Score 174/9 in 61.1 overs.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    WICKET! Five-wicket haul for Jason Holder as he traps Jofra Archer lbw for a six-ball duck. The initial appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire before Holder went for the review. Hawkeye showed the ball would have crashed onto the top of leg-stump. England are eight wickets down now. Score 157/8 in 57.4 overs

  • 7:31 PM IST
    WICKET! Holder strikes again and gets rid of the other set batsmen in Jos Buttler. An excellent catch from Shane Dowrich to get rid of the dangerman. Stokes was looking aggressive having scored 35 off 47 with six fours. England lose their 7th wicket. Score 157/7 in 55.4 overs
  • 7:18 PM IST

    1st Test Live Blog: WICKET! Captain ensnares the captain. After being handed two lives, England skipper Ben Stokes runs out of luck with Jason Holder having him caught by Shane Dowrich. He scored 43 off 97 with seven fours. England have lost their sixth wicket now. Score 154/6 in 53.3 overs

  • 6:59 PM IST

    Meanwhile, Stokes and Buttler have raised fifty-run stand

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Eng vs WI Live Score: So England have started the session on a positive note thanks to Windies bowlers erring in length and aided by some sloppy fielding as well. This is the start they needed after the kind of opening session they had today, losing four wickets in it. Score 141/5 in 50 overs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

The opening day’s play was marred by rain with only 17.4 overs possible. England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after a three-hour delay in toss due to drizzle and damp conditions. West Indies struck early in the second over of the play with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleaning up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck. Also Read - England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 2, Southampton Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

When the day’s play was finally called off, England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease. Also Read - England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Southampton, Day 1: Only 17.1 Overs Possible, England 35/1 on Rain-Marred Opening Day

There may not have been enough cricket after almost a four-month wait but events of much more importance and wider consequences happened in a moving tribute to Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world.

Both England and West Indies players took a knee before the first ball was bowled and their jerseys displaying BLM logo similar to what were worn by the Premier League football clubs earlier.

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave a powerful speech on racism and how to eradicate the menace from society for good, the video of which went viral on social media.