Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Out comes the light-metre and off go the players. Bad light stops play, again. West Indies 57/1, trail England by 147 runs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    Fifty up for West Indies in 16.4 overs.

  • 10:08 PM IST

    England captain Ben Stokes into the attack now. Will he be able to repeat the heroics of his West Indian counterpart?

  • 9:58 PM IST

    Mark Wood, right-arm fast, introduced into the attack. Shai Hope is the new man in at No. 3 for West Indies.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Score: WICKET! James Anderson gets the first breakthrough for England. John Campbell gets pinged in front of the wickets and is given out lbw. He goes for the review but this time DRS cannot save him as the ball would have hit the leg-stump. He scored 28 off 36 with three fours. West Indies 43/1, trail by 161 runs

  • 9:31 PM IST

    So players are back with the light getting brighter. West Indies 21/0, trail by 183 runs

  • 9:18 PM IST

    The players have walked off the field with Windies trailing by 183 runs

  • 9:18 PM IST

    BAD LIGHT HALTS PLAY

  • 9:17 PM IST

    Overs 7: A measured start from the two Windies openers. They have added 21 runs so far after England were bowled out for 204 earlier, John Campbell successfully reversed an lbw decision after going for the review.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    So after a quick tea-break, we are back for the third and final session’s play today. Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell are the two Windies openers. James Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, will bowl the first over. England 204-all out

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the Day 2 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

The opening day's play was marred by rain with only 17.4 overs possible. England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first after a three-hour delay in toss due to drizzle and damp conditions. West Indies struck early in the second over of the play with fast bowler Shannon Gabriel cleaning up Dominic Sibley for a four-ball duck.

When the day's play was finally called off, England were 35/1 with Rory Burns and Joe Denly at the crease.

There may not have been enough cricket after almost a four-month wait but events of much more importance and wider consequences happened in a moving tribute to Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world.

Both England and West Indies players took a knee before the first ball was bowled and their jerseys displaying BLM logo similar to what were worn by the Premier League football clubs earlier.

Legendary West Indies pacer Michael Holding gave a powerful speech on racism and how to eradicate the menace from society for good, the video of which went viral on social media.