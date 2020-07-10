Live Updates

    ENG vs WI Live Updates 1st Test: England have taken a review for LBW! Roston Chase is the man in question, James Anderson is the bowler. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Chase has to go. LBW! Another on-field call that has been overturned. Chase’s patient and very good innings come to an end. England desperately needed a wicket and they have got it. Once again it is Anderson who has done the damage. He has been the best bowler for England and Stokes so far. Anderson bowls a good length delivery on off, it is bowled at a good pace and nips back in. Chase looks to defend but misses and gets hit around the knee roll of his front pad. The England players put in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Anderson, Stokes and Buttler all have a quick chat after which Stokes signals the ‘T’. Anderson’s foot is fine so we move onto Ultra Edge and there is no spike there. Is height going to be an issue? No, it’s not as Ball Tracker comes in and shows all red as the ball is going on to hit the middle and leg pole. Chase’s vigilant knock comes to an end and England get the wicket they were craving for. WI 267/6 in 90 overs, lead ENG (204) by 63 runs,

    1st Test Live Score and Updates: Runs are coming thick and fast at the moment for West Indies. Consecutive boundaries for Roston Chase! Full again on middle, Chase comfortably clips it away to the deep mid-wicket fence. West Indies 252/5 in 84 overs, lead England (204) by 48 runs

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score: We are back for the final session of Day 3 with West Indies leading by 31 runs! The England players walk out to the middle along with Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase. The second new ball is available now and the hosts should take it. They have taken the second new ball and it will be James Anderson who will be using it first up.

    1st Test Live Updates: Maiden by Dom Bess. And it’s TEA time. A better session for England but still it is West Indies who are in charge dictating the game. The visitors lead by 31 and still have 5 wickets in hand and with their skipper and the best batter in the tea yet to come they are in the ascendancy. The hosts, on the other hand, showed some fight in this session but faded away towards the end. They will need to find a way and get their morals up and try and restrict the lead to under 100 with the new ball available straight after Tea they will be very hopeful of doing that. What’s in store for us in the final session? Join us to find out. West Indies 235/5 in 80 overs, lead England (204) by 31 runs at Southampton.

    ENG vs WI Live Updates: DROPPED! That was powerfully hit from Dowrich and it bursts through the hands of Bess. It was a difficult chance but should have been taken at this level. Floated delivery on off, Dowrich comes down the track and then looks to lift it straight over the bowler’s head. He does not get the required elevation. It goes towards Bess who gets a hand on it but fails to hold on. The ball rolls to mid-on and the batters collect a single. WI 228/5 lead ENG (204) by 24 runs at Southampton.

    Live Cricket Score and Updates: EDGED AND FOUR! What a way to take the lead. West Indies are ahead now. Good length ball outside off, Dowrich looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes past the gully fielder, into the third man fence. West Indies 209/5 in 69 overs vs England 204

    LIVE ENG vs WI 1st Test Score: Shane Dowrich has quietly sealed his place in this West Indian line-up. He has been mostly away from the limelight which has been mostly hogged by either his skipper or the other pace bowlers. But if you consider the stats for the wicket-keeper batsmen since 2018 and put in a filter of minimum 500 Test runs, Shane shoots up to the top and dominates the list comprising of BJ Watling, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock and Tim Paine. Well done, silent hero!

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess' cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday.

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess’ cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday. Also Read - England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps On Day 2

Campbell continued West Indies’ good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

Hope and Brathwaite however saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day.