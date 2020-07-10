

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 3 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the third day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Michael Holding Breaks Down While Recalling How His Mother's Family Stopped Talking to Her Because Her Husband Was 'Too Dark'

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess’ cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday. Also Read - England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps On Day 2

Campbell continued West Indies’ good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

Hope and Brathwaite however saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day.