  • 4:52 PM IST

    ‘Star of the show’ since morning for West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite!

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs WI 1st Test: Fifty for Kraigg Brathwaite! He has played very good innings here and after a superb bowling performance from his teammates, he has not let it go and has kept West Indies’ nose ahead. He knows the job is not done and he will look to make this count and convert this into a hundred. He gets to his 18th fifty by stroking this short ball from Bess towards point for a single. No crowd to applaud his effort in the stadium but all the West Indies’ fans will be happy with it, that’s for sure. West Indies 108/2 vs England 204

  • 4:43 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score: OUT! Caught! Sharp catch by captain Ben Stokes. Good bowling by Bess. He gives this one air and bowls it outside off, tempting Hope to drive. Hope obliges and expects the ball to spin in but this one keeps straight and takes a thick outside edge which goes to the right of first slip. Stokes has a great pair of hands and makes a sharp catch look rather easy. England needed a wicket and they have got it. West Indies still in command though. England need to find a way to get wickets and build on this momentum. West Indies 103/2 in 35 overs vs England 204

  • 4:39 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: NO BALL! Ohh, Jofra Archer! What have you done? A decision which goes your way and then you commit a crime of bowling a no-ball. It seems like the sun is shining on the Windies. Good length ball on off and middle, Hope looks to defend but misses and gets rapped on the pads. England and the rest appeal and the umpire obliges as he raises the finger. Hope discusses with Brathwaite and goes for the review at the last moment. And what does the replays how? It shows that Archer has overstepped. Hope will look to make use of this opportunity. WI 100/1 in 33.4 overs vs ENG (204)

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: Shai Hope has been given out LBW! After a long discussion with Brathwaite, Hope has gone for the review! Will Hope be as lucky as John Campbell. Let’s see! Ohh wait, the replays show that is a no-ball. Luck continues to favour West Indies.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    ‘Captain Holder’ leading from the front!

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs WI 1st Test: Expensive over from Mark Wood, 11 came off it. FOUR! Lovely end to a good over for West Indies! Good length ball outside off, Brathwaite hops and punches it through the cover region for a boundary. West Indies 81/1 vs England (204)

  • 3:59 PM IST

    ENG vs WI 1st Test LIVE: TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! Wood bends his back and dishes a short one around the middle, Hope looks to pull but it takes the top edge but luckily for him, it lands safely in front of the mid-wicket fielder. WI 63/1 in 23.3 overs vs ENG (204)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    NOT OUT! It has touched the back pad. Excellent start from James Anderson on Day 3. Just where he would like to be first up. He bowls it on a length around off, Brathwaite looks to defend but the ball goes in between his bat and pad towards Buttler. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat and England appeal. The umpire shakes his head. England after some thought opt for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is no bat on it. In fact, it has touched the back pad before going through to the keeper. England lose their first review. Can he keep this up?

  • 3:54 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: England have taken a review for caught behind! There was certainly a noise as the ball went past the bat. The Ultra Edge states that it has touched the back pad. England lose their first review.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 3 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the third day's play between ENG and WI in Southampton's Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess' cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday.

Campbell continued West Indies' good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision.

Hope and Brathwaite however saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day.