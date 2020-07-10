Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE ENG vs WI 1st Test Score: Shane Dowrich has quietly sealed his place in this West Indian line-up. He has been mostly away from the limelight which has been mostly hogged by either his skipper or the other pace bowlers. But if you consider the stats for the wicket-keeper batsmen since 2018 and put in a filter of minimum 500 Test runs, Shane shoots up to the top and dominates the list comprising of BJ Watling, Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock and Tim Paine. Well done, silent hero!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Anderson makes a vital breakthrough!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Updates 1st Test: OUT! CAUGHT! This is just reckless batting from Blackwood! West Indies are just trailing by 18 runs and he needed to bat sensibly but what does Blackwood do? Goes for a big shot and perishes. Bess tosses this one up outside off, Blackwood dances down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball as he would have liked. He still goes for the lofted shot but does not get the required elevation and the ball goes straight to James Anderson at mid-off who takes it with no fuss. England players are happy and why wouldn’t they be! WI 186/5 in 61 overs vs ENG (204)

  • 6:54 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! There is a clear spike on Ultra Edge and Brooks has to depart after looking so good. What a waste of a review though! Anderson has been exceptional since the Lunch break and has been rewarded with a wicket. Good length ball outside off, Brooks looks to defend without moving his feet. Buttler takes it comfortably and all of England players appeal. The umpire raises his dreaded finger after giving it a thought. Surprisingly, Brooks consults his partner who convinces him to go for a review. Anderson’s front foot is fine and Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike on it as the ball passes the bat. Brooks has to go and he takes the review with him as well. England needed this wicket as West Indies are inching closer to England’s total. West Indies 173/4 in 55.3 overs vs England 204

  • 6:47 PM IST

    ENG vs WI 1st Test LIVE: Another DRS! This time it is for a caught behind and once again it is West Indies who have opted for it. Shamarh Brooks has been adjudged caught behind but he has had a word with his partner and signaled the ‘T’. Replay rolls in and Anderson is fine with his feet.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE CRICKET SCORE 1st TEST: We are back with the action from the second session of Day 3. The England players are making their way out to the middle and are being followed by Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase. James Anderson will start the proceedings with the ball.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score: FOUR! There is no doubt about this one though! Just a terrific shot! Full delivery on off, Chase drives it through covers beautifully for a boundary. 8 runs from the over. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 3! West Indies 159/3 in 47 overs vs England 204

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: FOUR! Lucky break for Chase! That could have so easily gone onto the stumps. Good length delivery on off, Chase looks to cut but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards fine leg for a boundary.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    Skipper Stokes Strikes!

  • 5:16 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: West Indies take another review! This time it is Kraigg Brathwaite. There is no bat involved and the Ball Tracker shows that is umpire’s call. West Indies do not lose a review. OUT! LBW! Stokes ends the over which was turning out to be an expensive one with a wicket. End of brilliant innings from Kraigg Brathwaite but he will feel that he missed out on a hundred here. Stokes dishes out a good length delivery on off, Brathwaite looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. England appeal and after a thought, the on-field umpire gives it out. Brathwaite discusses for a long time for the review and just at the last moment, he takes the review. Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is no bat on it. The Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire’s call on impact and on hitting the stumps. West Indies won’t lose their review. West Indies 140/3 vs England 2014

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 3 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the third day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Michael Holding Breaks Down While Recalling How His Mother's Family Stopped Talking to Her Because Her Husband Was 'Too Dark'

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess’ cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday. Also Read - England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps On Day 2

Campbell continued West Indies’ good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

Hope and Brathwaite however saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day.