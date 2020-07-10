Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    End of excellent innings from West Indies!

  • 11:00 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Score: End of excellent innings for the West Indies. They lead by 114 runs and they will be very happy with the total. They are dominating this game and are looking favourites going into this game. Their batsmen started with Kraigg Brathwaite scoring a well-deserved half-century. They certainly lost some wickets in the middle overs but the duo of Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich ensured that they get a good lead. Dowrich managed to reach his fifty and added some runs before he was dismissed. Holder, the skipper failed but they will feel that they have enough runs on the board to trouble the England batters.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score and Updates: OUT! Bowled! Pacy, full and straight and that is just too good for the visitors’ number 11. West Indies all out for 318. Wood steams in and bowls a full ball on middle and off, it shapes in a bit. Gabriel looks to free his arm and go for a big one but he misses, Wood doesn’t. West Indies 318 all-out in 102 overs, lead England (204) by 114 runs.

  • 10:46 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Ben Stokes removes Shane Dowrich for 61. End of a lovely innings from Dowrich! He is one of the reasons for West Indies being in a strong position. Good length ball down the leg side, Dowrich looks to flick but gets a faint edge back to the keeper who makes no mistake. Shane is walking back and is not even waiting for the umpire’s decison. Stokes one wicket away from a 5-fer. West Indies lead by 109 runs with one wicket in hand. West Indies 313/9 in 100.3 overs, lead England (204) by 114 runs.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Ben Stokes removes Jason Holder for 5. It was Holder who got Stokes out on Day 2 and Stokes has returned the favour! This is just what England wanted, getting the opposite captain for a cheap score. England though still need to keep taking wickets and finish the tail as fast as possible. Stokes dishes a short ball around middle, Holder goes for the pull but does not time it well. It goes way up in the air and towards fine leg. Archer runs after it from fine leg and dives forward to take a good catch. West Indies lose their 7th wicket and they lead by 77 runs. Can England bowl them out before they reach a lead of 100? West Indies 281/7 in 94.1 overs, lead England (204) by 77 runs.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Score: FIFTY! 9th Test half-century for Shane Dowrich! He will be very pleased with this knock as it has come in a crucial time for his side and the last time when West Indies toured England, he had a tough tour. Shane has made amends in this one. Full delivery on middle, Dowrich flicks this towards deep mid-wicket to reach the milestone with a couple. He will look to continue on to score a century. Will he be able to convert it? West Indies 276/6 in 93 overs, lead England (204) by 72 runs.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    ‘Anderson’ is the man again for England!

  • 9:38 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Updates 1st Test: England have taken a review for LBW! Roston Chase is the man in question, James Anderson is the bowler. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Chase has to go. LBW! Another on-field call that has been overturned. Chase’s patient and very good innings come to an end. England desperately needed a wicket and they have got it. Once again it is Anderson who has done the damage. He has been the best bowler for England and Stokes so far. Anderson bowls a good length delivery on off, it is bowled at a good pace and nips back in. Chase looks to defend but misses and gets hit around the knee roll of his front pad. The England players put in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Anderson, Stokes and Buttler all have a quick chat after which Stokes signals the ‘T’. Anderson’s foot is fine so we move onto Ultra Edge and there is no spike there. Is height going to be an issue? No, it’s not as Ball Tracker comes in and shows all red as the ball is going on to hit the middle and leg pole. Chase’s vigilant knock comes to an end and England get the wicket they were craving for. WI 267/6 in 90 overs, lead ENG (204) by 63 runs,

  • 9:31 PM IST

    1st Test Live Score and Updates: Runs are coming thick and fast at the moment for West Indies. Consecutive boundaries for Roston Chase! Full again on middle, Chase comfortably clips it away to the deep mid-wicket fence. West Indies 252/5 in 84 overs, lead England (204) by 48 runs

  • 9:27 PM IST

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score: We are back for the final session of Day 3 with West Indies leading by 31 runs! The England players walk out to the middle along with Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase. The second new ball is available now and the hosts should take it. They have taken the second new ball and it will be James Anderson who will be using it first up.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 3 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 3 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the third day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Michael Holding Breaks Down While Recalling How His Mother's Family Stopped Talking to Her Because Her Husband Was 'Too Dark'

West Indies ended the second day of the first Test against England on 57/1 and trail the hosts by 147 runs. After Dom Bess’ cameo took England past the 200-run mark, West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite put up an opening stand of 43 runs. Campbell was dismissed by James Anderson towards the end of the day and Shai Hope was at the crease with Brathwaite when umpires ended play on Thursday. Also Read - England vs West Indies 1st Test, Southampton: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps On Day 2

Campbell continued West Indies’ good run with the reviews early on. He successfully overturned two LBW decisions that went against him. However, it was not a case of third time lucky for him as Anderson trapped him in front of leg stump four balls after Campbell had successfully reviewed the second decision. Also Read - Michael Holding's Powerful Speech on Black Lives Matter Goes Viral | WATCH FULL VIDEO

Hope and Brathwaite however saw off Anderson, Mark Wood and later Ben Stokes before the umpires led the players back due to bad light. About 40 minutes later early stumps was declared for the second consecutive time in the Test.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was the star of the day as his six wickets earlier in the day helped the visitors bundle out England for 204 in the first two sessions of the day.