    ENG vs WI Live Score 1st Test: OUT! Chase removes Burns for 42. Soft, soft dismissal! After working hard for so long, Burns has given it away and has given Windies an opening. He was all set to score a big one but it was not. Chase might feel that he is lucky as this was a rank long-hop and should have been put away. Short ball outside off, Burns rocks back and looks to cut but it bounces a little more than expected. It takes the top half of the bat and goes straight to John Campbell at the point. England 204 & 72/1, trail West Indies (318) by 42 runs in Southampton

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: DRINKS! Brilliant first hour for England. Both Burns and Sibley have looked solid and are getting closer to taking the lead. They will want to motor on though and not throw away their wickets. West Indies, on the other hand, have looked listless and the pitch easing out is not helping them at all. They do not want to give England a big lead as they will bat last on this pitch which has started to take some turn.

    LIVE ENG vs WI 1st Test: EDGY FOUR! Boundaries have started to flow for the hosts. On a length on leg, Sibley looks to defend but the ball bounces a little too high. It takes the inside edge and goes to the fine leg region for a boundary. England 204 and 57/0, trail West Indies (318) by 57 runs.

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Disciplined start from England so far as both Burns and Sibley have been watchful and good with their footwork. Gabriel and Roach are bowling probing lines but England openers have done a decent job to keep them at bay. ENG 204 and 25/0 in 15 overs, trail WI (318) by 89 runs in Southampton

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: Day 4 is all set to get underway!!! Just like Day 3, it is bright and sunny and we might get a full day’s play. The West Indian players make their way out to the middle followed by Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. They trail by 99 runs. Kemar Roach will start the proceedings with the ball with 4 slips in place.

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies. The former ended Day 3 trailing by 99 runs and all their wickets intact. Burns and Sibley looked uncomfortable with a lot of plays and misses but will be happy that they survived and will look to continue batting and get close to taking the lead. A lot will depend on them if they want to make a comeback in this game while they need Denly and others to contribute as well. West Indies, on the other hand, will be the happier side as their bowlers were right on the money. Gabriel and Roach were unlucky not to find any edges though as many deliveries went past the bat. On Day 4, they will hope to take quick wickets and stamp their authority on the game. What will happen? Will England make a comeback or will the visitors run away with the game?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 4 live cricket updates here. Also, check the live blog of the fourth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane 'Mentally Prepared' to Play All Three Formats, Says Ready to Bat at Any Position in ODI Cricket

England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies were all out for 318 on Day 3 of the first Test against England, taking a crucial 114-run first-innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test, Day 3, Southampton: England Trail West Indies by 99 Runs at Stumps

Dowrich and Chase’s 81-run partnership helped West Indies move into the lead and take a strong position in the match. West Indies captain Jason Holder joined Dowrich in the middle after Chase fell to James Anderson. However, Holder could not last long with his England counterpart Ben Stokes exacting revenge for his dismissal at the hands of Holder on Day 2.

Stokes then dismissed Alzarri Joseph after the latter had made 18 off 12 balls before dismissing Shane Dowrich to complete his four-wicket haul.

The third session thus turned out to be more fruitful for England than the second, which was largely dominated by Chase and Dowrich.