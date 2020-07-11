Live Updates

    Man with the ‘Golden arm’ – Roston Chase!

    ENG vs WI Live Updates 1st Test: OUT! Chase removes Denly for 29. Denly cannot believe it! Another start from Denly and he throws it away yet again. A big opportunity missed. This was a golden chance for him to make a mark but fails to grab it. Chase is the man with the golden arm. Roston tosses this one up on middle, Denly looks to flick but plays it uppishly towards Holder at mid-wicket who takes the simplest of catches. England 204 and 157/3, trail West Indies (318) by 43 runs

    1st Test Live Updates: Michael Holding (on air) is not happy with the field setting. He reckons that Chase should be bowling around off stump to threaten both the edges of the bat. Currently, with a heavily packed on-side field with a lone slip in place, it is not auguring well for West Indies. Roston has been too straight in his lines too, making life easy for the batsmen. A point well made!

    Gabriel finally have his man!

    ENG vs WI Live Updates: England go into the lead with this shot from Denly. FOUR! Nicely pulled away! Short ball on middle, Denly pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Drinks! Roston Chase is back on. 11-2-17-1 are his figures so far. England 204 and 117/2, lead West Indies (318) by 3 runs.

    ENG vs WI Live 1st Test: OUT! Gabriel removes Sibley for 50. Sibley does not make use of the opportunity he got in the previous over. He has been strangled down the leg side before as well and the West Indies have exploited it this time. A hundred was on the offing here and Sibley has thrown it away. He will be very disappointed with this but has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Gabriel dishes out a good length ball down the leg side, Sibley cannot resist as he tries to flick this to fine leg but he can only get a faint edge to the keeper who dives to his left to take the catch. Gabriel will feel a sigh of relief as that no ball did not cost much and they have got rid of the set batsman. England 204 and 113/1, trail West Indies (318) by 1 run

    1st Test Live Updates: NO BALL! Sibley is riding his luck! No crime is worse in cricket when you get a batsman dismissed but it ends up as a no ball. That’s what Shannon Gabriel has done. This can prove very costly. Dom Sibley has to make sure that he makes full use of this. Short ball outside off, Sibley hops and looks to defend. It takes the inside edge and goes onto hit the off stump. Sibley is disappointed but he has been told to wait by the umpire. They want to check for the no ball. Replays roll in and it shows that Gabriel’s foot is on the line. Dom is lucky and now will hope to continue on his innings.

    Well played, Sibley!

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Score: FIFTY for Dom Sibley. 1st Test fifty for the Englishman! He got a century the last time he crossed fifty! This has been brilliant innings. He is keeping England in the game. Good length ball on middle, Sibley flicks it to deep mid-wicket. England 204 and 112/1, trail West Indies (318) by 2 runs

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Updates: We are back for the second session of Day 4! The West Indies players stride out to the middle followed by Joe Denly and Dom Sibley. England still trail by 35 runs. Kemar Roach will start with the ball. 9-3-21-0 are his figures so far.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 4 live cricket updates here. Also, check the live blog of the fourth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Calls MS Dhoni 'Very Lucky' Skipper, Credits BCCI President Sourav Ganguly For Putting in Hard Work to Assemble Team India

England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies were all out for 318 on Day 3 of the first Test against England, taking a crucial 114-run first-innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane 'Mentally Prepared' to Play All Three Formats, Says Ready to Bat at Any Position in ODI Cricket

Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

Dowrich and Chase’s 81-run partnership helped West Indies move into the lead and take a strong position in the match. West Indies captain Jason Holder joined Dowrich in the middle after Chase fell to James Anderson. However, Holder could not last long with his England counterpart Ben Stokes exacting revenge for his dismissal at the hands of Holder on Day 2.

Stokes then dismissed Alzarri Joseph after the latter had made 18 off 12 balls before dismissing Shane Dowrich to complete his four-wicket haul.

The third session thus turned out to be more fruitful for England than the second, which was largely dominated by Chase and Dowrich.