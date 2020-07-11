Live Updates

  • 9:52 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for the skipper – Ben Stokes! This is the third boundary in Gabriel’s over. Full and outside off, Stokes drives it through point for a boundary. England are in a strong position now and Windies are desperately searching for a breakthrough. England 204 & 228/3, lead Windies by 114 runs in Southampton

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Top knock from Crawley!

  • 9:11 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Updates: FIFTY! 2nd one for Crawley in Tests! Excellent innings from Zak Crawley! He has looked good and comfortable and will be itching to continue on. Unlike Denly, he has made use of the opportunity. Chase floats this up on middle, Crawley goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it to the third man region for a boundary to get the milestone. Crawley has played spin really well and this ball was another instance of it. England 204 and 190/3, lead West Indies (318) by 76 runs

  • 8:54 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Score: We are back for the final session of Day 4. The West Indies’ players are out in the middle. Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes follow them out and they will resume their innings. Roston Chase will start the final session of Day 4.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Test match evenly poised at the moment!

  • 8:40 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: 89 runs and 2 wickets in this session. A decent session of play. It is a slow pitch and not a lot has happened on it. The hosts have been happy to take their time out in the middle. Sibley and Denly were the batsmen to be dismissed in this session. Crawley has looked good out in the middle with the skipper yet to get off the mark. West Indies should not lose hope though and rather than looking it at 168/3 should look at it as 54/3. Holder would look to motivate his troops and get them pumped on for the final session of the day. It will also be interesting to see what is England’s approach in the final session. Will they take on the attack or be happy to see off the day with a calm pace?

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Man with the ‘Golden arm’ – Roston Chase!

  • 8:19 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Updates 1st Test: OUT! Chase removes Denly for 29. Denly cannot believe it! Another start from Denly and he throws it away yet again. A big opportunity missed. This was a golden chance for him to make a mark but fails to grab it. Chase is the man with the golden arm. Roston tosses this one up on middle, Denly looks to flick but plays it uppishly towards Holder at mid-wicket who takes the simplest of catches. England 204 and 157/3, lead West Indies (318) by 43 runs

  • 8:02 PM IST

    1st Test Live Updates: Michael Holding (on air) is not happy with the field setting. He reckons that Chase should be bowling around off stump to threaten both the edges of the bat. Currently, with a heavily packed on-side field with a lone slip in place, it is not auguring well for West Indies. Roston has been too straight in his lines too, making life easy for the batsmen. A point well made!

  • 7:37 PM IST

    Gabriel finally have his man!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 4 live cricket updates here. Also, check the live blog of the fourth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Calls MS Dhoni 'Very Lucky' Skipper, Credits BCCI President Sourav Ganguly For Putting in Hard Work to Assemble Team India

England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies were all out for 318 on Day 3 of the first Test against England, taking a crucial 114-run first-innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane 'Mentally Prepared' to Play All Three Formats, Says Ready to Bat at Any Position in ODI Cricket

Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

Dowrich and Chase’s 81-run partnership helped West Indies move into the lead and take a strong position in the match. West Indies captain Jason Holder joined Dowrich in the middle after Chase fell to James Anderson. However, Holder could not last long with his England counterpart Ben Stokes exacting revenge for his dismissal at the hands of Holder on Day 2.

Stokes then dismissed Alzarri Joseph after the latter had made 18 off 12 balls before dismissing Shane Dowrich to complete his four-wicket haul.

The third session thus turned out to be more fruitful for England than the second, which was largely dominated by Chase and Dowrich.