  • 10:58 PM IST

    Jos Butter departs, his woeful form continues in whites!

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Joseph removes Jos Buttler for 9. Another one falls and West Indies feel that they are in ths game! Three wickets in quick succession! Buttler was looking fidgety in his short stay at the crease and he has perished. Alzarri Joseph has been brilliant in this spell and shows the world what he can do. He dishes out a good length delivery on off, nipping in, Buttler goes for the drive but does not move his feet at all. The ball takes the inside edge and uproots the leg stump. Buttler’s tough run-in Tests continues. England lead West Indies by 152 runs.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: Buttler has been given out LBW! He has taken the review straight away! There is nothing on Ultra Edge but the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps. Good decision to review.

    NOT OUT! Great review and another decision that has been overturned. Not the first one we have seen in this Test. Buttler survives a huge scare. Good length delivery itching outside off from Holder. It comes back in sharply. Buttler looks to defend but the jag back is too for hi and he misses. The ball hits him on the front pad. Holder and his teammates go up in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger.
  • 10:30 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Joseph removes Crawley for 76. Crawley’s magnificent innings has come to an end. He will be disappointed as he could have scored a century and probably sealed his place in the side when Joe Root comes back in. West Indies are making a comeback in this game and are on a little roll here. Good length ball on middle, Crawley looks to flick but gets a leading edge back towards the bowler who makes no mistake. Crawley is shocked with this dismissal and trudges off slowly. ENG 204 & 257/5, lead WI (318) by 143 runs in Southampton

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Holder trumps Stokes again!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Holder removes Ben Stokes for 46. This is the second time Holder has got the better of England captain. It has truly been the battle of the captains. Holder him out in the first innings while Stokes returned the favour when West Indies batted and now Holder does it in the third. Stokes dismissed in the 40s once more but he has taken England to a strong position. Holder bowls a good length delivery around middle, Stokes moves to the offside and then looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes towards Shai Hope at third slip. Big wicket and West Indies have a hope of making it back in this game. Will they be able to reduce the hosts’ lead now? England 204 & 249/4, lead Windies by 135 runs

  • 9:52 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for the skipper – Ben Stokes! This is the third boundary in Gabriel’s over. Full and outside off, Stokes drives it through point for a boundary. England are in a strong position now and Windies are desperately searching for a breakthrough. England 204 & 228/3, lead Windies by 114 runs in Southampton

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Top knock from Crawley!

  • 9:11 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Updates: FIFTY! 2nd one for Crawley in Tests! Excellent innings from Zak Crawley! He has looked good and comfortable and will be itching to continue on. Unlike Denly, he has made use of the opportunity. Chase floats this up on middle, Crawley goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it to the third man region for a boundary to get the milestone. Crawley has played spin really well and this ball was another instance of it. England 204 and 190/3, lead West Indies (318) by 76 runs

  • 8:54 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Score: We are back for the final session of Day 4. The West Indies’ players are out in the middle. Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes follow them out and they will resume their innings. Roston Chase will start the final session of Day 4.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 4 of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies were all out for 318 on Day 3 of the first Test against England, taking a crucial 114-run first-innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane 'Mentally Prepared' to Play All Three Formats, Says Ready to Bat at Any Position in ODI Cricket

Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

Dowrich and Chase’s 81-run partnership helped West Indies move into the lead and take a strong position in the match. West Indies captain Jason Holder joined Dowrich in the middle after Chase fell to James Anderson. However, Holder could not last long with his England counterpart Ben Stokes exacting revenge for his dismissal at the hands of Holder on Day 2.

Stokes then dismissed Alzarri Joseph after the latter had made 18 off 12 balls before dismissing Shane Dowrich to complete his four-wicket haul.

The third session thus turned out to be more fruitful for England than the second, which was largely dominated by Chase and Dowrich.