    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Cricket Updates: West Indies win the game by 4 wickets and they have started the series in an emphatic fashion. Big win for Jason Holder and West Indies. Fantastic performance from the tourists. Stokes bowls on the pads, Campbell flicks it towards fine leg and takes a single to take 1-0 lead in this 3-match Test series. West Indies 318 and 200/6 beat England (204 and 313) by 4 wickets.

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Ben Stokes removes Jermaine Blackwood for 95. Stokes gets another one and is the English miracle still possible? Well there is a glimmer of hope for that t happen now. End of fantastic innings from Blackwood. He will be gutted not to see off the game and also miss out on a well-deserved century. Stokes bowls a fuller delivery outside off, Jermaine looks to go over mid-off. He does not get the desired elevation and ends up hitting it to the right of mid-off. Anderson there swiftly moves on that side and takes a simple catch. West Indies 318 and 189/6, need 11 runs to win vs England (204 and 313).

    1st Test Live Cricket Score: OUT! Ben Stokes removes Shane Dowrich for 20. This time there is no doubt about the No Ball and Dowrich’s uncomfortable innings comes to an end. He got lucky in the previous ball but not this time. Stokes is glad and so is the rest of the England team. They still have a chance to win this game. Length ball on off, moving away, Dowrich looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and goes to the right of the keeper. Buttler dives to that side and manages to take the catch. Can England make a match of this somehow? WI 318 and 170/5, need 30 runs to win vs ENG (204 and 313)

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: Nice shot! 150 up for West Indies. Full delivery on off, Blackwood drives it through covers for a boundary. West Indies need 47 runs to win this match. Earlier England have taken a review for LBW! Jermaine Blackwood is the man in question. It looks close. There is no bat but the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the leg stump. Review lost. NOT OUT! It is missing the leg stump! Good length ball on the pads, Blackwood looks to heave it away but gets hit on the pads. England put in a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Stokes thinks of a review and takes it. The Ultra Edge shows no bat and the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the leg stump. A review lost by England.
    1st Test Live Cricket Score: A session that has belonged to the West Indies. They came in to bat after Lunch in trouble but Blackwood and Chase steadied things up and have got West Indies closer to victory. Blackwood in particular has been terrific and has looked confident as ever. West Indies need just 57 runs and it is likely that they take the lead in this series with some batting still left. Chase fell to a peach of a delivery from Archer but since then, Dowrich and Blackwood have made things easy for the visitors. They go as favourites into Tea as they scored at a quick pace as well, scoring 108 runs in the 30 overs bowled. West Indies 318 and 143/4, need 57 runs to win vs England (204 and 313).

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: 50 for Jermaine Blackwood! On a good length on off, Blackwood looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the first slip towards third man for a boundary. Jermaine Blackwood turning back the clock! The year was 2015, place was Bridgetown and the opponent again was England. Chasing a target of 192, Jermaine played a sensible knock of 47* to take West Indies home. He is doing it again! Can he be successful this time? West Indies 318 and 128/4, need 72 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fifth and final of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 5 live cricket updates here.

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph tipped the scales in favour of the West Indies in the last session of a topsy-turvy Day 4 of their first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday.

England, who were 168/3 at Tea were reduced to 284/8 in the final session with a lead of 170 runs at the end of the day.

England captain Ben Stokes (46) and Zak Crawley (46) came out for the third session with the intention of increasing England’s scoring rate. The pair succeeded in keeping the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

It was West Indies skipper Jason Holder who provided the breakthrough as Stokes edged him to gully and fell to his counterpart for the second time in the match. (READ FULL DAY 4 REPORT)