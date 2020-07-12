Live Updates

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Fantastic session for the visiting side!

  • 8:38 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Score: A session that has belonged to the West Indies. They came in to bat after Lunch in trouble but Blackwood and Chase steadied things up and have got West Indies closer to victory. Blackwood in particular has been terrific and has looked confident as ever. West Indies need just 57 runs and it is likely that they take the lead in this series with some batting still left. Chase fell to a peach of a delivery from Archer but since then, Dowrich and Blackwood have made things easy for the visitors. They go as favourites into Tea as they scored at a quick pace as well, scoring 108 runs in the 30 overs bowled. West Indies 318 and 143/4, need 57 runs to win vs England (204 and 313).

  • 8:15 PM IST

    The Barbados-born Archer turning the heat in Southampton!

  • 8:14 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: 50 for Jermaine Blackwood! On a good length on off, Blackwood looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of the first slip towards third man for a boundary. Jermaine Blackwood turning back the clock! The year was 2015, place was Bridgetown and the opponent again was England. Chasing a target of 192, Jermaine played a sensible knock of 47* to take West Indies home. He is doing it again! Can he be successful this time? West Indies 318 and 128/4, need 72 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Jofra Archer removes Roston Chase for 37. That is a nasty delivery! England needed this wicket desperately as this partnership was taking the game away from them. What an excellent piece of bowling from Jofra Archer! He has been the best bowler so far in this innings and he shown it with this ball. He dishes a short one around the middle, Chase looks to defend it off the back foot but gets hits on the gloves. It hits his shoulder as well and goes towards the keeper who takes an easy catch coming forward. Can England make a comeback now in this game? WI 318 and 101/4, need 99 runs to win vs ENG (204 and 313)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Jermaine Blackwood is once again having some issue with his right eye and the physio is out to have a look. West Indies will hope that it is not something serious. Looks like it is not as he is back and ready to continue his innings.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    ENG vs WI 1st Test Live Updates: England have been sloppy in the field in the last half-an-hour or so. An easy catch or run-out chance missed. Only if the fielder had collected the ball cleanly. Good length ball on off. Chase defends it to cover and takes off for a single. Blackwood is not interested and both the batsman are almost at the same end. Unfortunately for England, Crawley fails to collect and Blackwood makes it to the striker’s crease. The pressure getting to England. West Indies 318 and 90/3, need 110 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

  • 6:42 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: Roston Chase and Blackwood are batting cautiously and playing late, they are ensuring that West Indies stay alive in the contest. Meanwhile, Mark Wood have gone out for some treatment. Wood has left the field as he took a tumble in his followthrough in the previous over. England would hope there isn’t anything serious. WI 318 and 57/3, need 143 runs to win vs ENG (204 and 313)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    ENG vs WI LIve Cricket Score: We are back for the second session of the final day! West Indies need 165 runs while England need 7 wickets. The hosts walk out to the middle with Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood following them out. Mark Wood will start the proceedings with the ball.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Hosts firmly on top!

LIVE – ENG vs WI, 1st TEST, Day 5

