Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fifth and final of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 5 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the fifth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - England vs West Indies: When Michael Atherton Got Pranked Live on-Air on Day 4 During Commentary | WATCH

LIVE – ENG vs WI, 1st TEST, Day 5

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph tipped the scales in favour of the West Indies in the last session of a topsy-turvy Day 4 of their first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs WI 1st Test: Joseph, Gabriel Put West Indies on Top vs England at Stumps on Day 4

England, who were 168/3 at Tea were reduced to 284/8 in the final session with a lead of 170 runs at the end of the day. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

England captain Ben Stokes (46) and Zak Crawley (46) came out for the third session with the intention of increasing England’s scoring rate. The pair succeeded in keeping the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

It was West Indies skipper Jason Holder who provided the breakthrough as Stokes edged him to gully and fell to his counterpart for the second time in the match. (READ FULL DAY 4 REPORT)