  • 6:42 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: Roston Chase and Blackwood are batting cautiously and playing late, they are ensuring that West Indies stay alive in the contest. Meanwhile, Mark Wood have gone out for some treatment. Wood has left the field as he took a tumble in his followthrough in the previous over. England would hope there isn’t anything serious. WI 318 and 57/3, need 143 runs to win vs ENG (204 and 313)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    ENG vs WI LIve Cricket Score: We are back for the second session of the final day! West Indies need 165 runs while England need 7 wickets. The hosts walk out to the middle with Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood following them out. Mark Wood will start the proceedings with the ball.

  • 5:47 PM IST

  • 5:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates: What a session for England! After they were bowled out with a lead of 199, their bowlers have come out all guns blazing and are not giving anything easy to the visitors. Though Anderson looked a bit off colour, Archer and Wood have been briliant. Archer started it all, sending Brathwaite back to the pavilion before sending Brooks back with a peach of a delivery. Wood too joined in the party as he picked up the wicket of Shai Hope. They are looking on top at the moment.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: England have taken a review for LBW! Roston Chase is the man in the question. There is clear daylight between bat and ball. The Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire’s call on hitting the stumps. NOT OUT! Umpire’s call it is! England do not lose a review! Flatter delivery on off, spinning in sharply, Chase looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Bess and remaining England players put in an appeal but the umpire is not interested. Stokes takes the review after discussing with the players. The Ultra Edge shows no bat and the Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire’s call on hitting the stumps. West Indies 318 and 35/3 at LUNCH, need 165 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

  • 5:32 PM IST

  • 5:21 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Wood removes Shai Hope for 9. Mark Wood comes into the attack and he strikes immediately! This was a brilliant delivery and nothing that Shai Hope could do about it. West Indies are in deep tatters in this chase. Wood delivers a good length ball on off, nipping in sharply, Hope looks to defend but the ball sneaks in between his bat and pad, going onto hit the stumps. The England players are excited and rightly so. West Indies 318 and 27/3, need 173 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

  • 5:13 PM IST

  • 5:13 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: OUT! Plumb LBW. Archer gets his second as Shamarah Brooks departs for 0. The Barbados-born England international – Archer has given his side the start they were looking for. Archer steams a full delivery pitching around off and it comes in as well. Brooks looks to play it towards mid-on but the pace and movement is too good for him. Brooks misses and the ball hits him flush in front. Archer appeals and at the same time start celebrating as he knows he has his man and the umpire raises his finger. Brooks does not even bother to take it upstairs. Good decision that as Ball Tracker, later on, shows that the ball was going to hit the middle stump. WI 318 and 12/2, need 188 runs to win vs ENG (204 and 313)

  • 4:49 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Jofra Archer removes Kraigg Brathwaite for 4. DRAGGED ON! West Indies lost Campbell due to an injury and now have lost Brathwaite very early on in the innings. Archer has been brilliant in the morning and he has been rewarded. England needed to take early wickets and they have started in the right direction. Archer dishes out a back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and goes onto hit the stumps. Kraigg walks back disappointed. West Indies 318 and 7/1, need 193 runs to win vs England (204 and 313)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fifth and final of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 5 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the fifth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - England vs West Indies: When Michael Atherton Got Pranked Live on-Air on Day 4 During Commentary | WATCH

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph tipped the scales in favour of the West Indies in the last session of a topsy-turvy Day 4 of their first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs WI 1st Test: Joseph, Gabriel Put West Indies on Top vs England at Stumps on Day 4

England, who were 168/3 at Tea were reduced to 284/8 in the final session with a lead of 170 runs at the end of the day. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

England captain Ben Stokes (46) and Zak Crawley (46) came out for the third session with the intention of increasing England’s scoring rate. The pair succeeded in keeping the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

It was West Indies skipper Jason Holder who provided the breakthrough as Stokes edged him to gully and fell to his counterpart for the second time in the match. (READ FULL DAY 4 REPORT)