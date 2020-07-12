Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    West Indies need 200 to take lead in the series vs England!

  • 4:18 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Updates: So, West Indies need 200 to win! Some valuable runs from Jofra Archer, in the end, has given some respectability to the lead. Terrific bowling performance from West Indies though comes to an end. It all started with Holder getting the wicket of his counterpart, Ben Stokes in the final session of Day 4, and then Gabriel came onto his own and was brilliant with the new ball. Alzarri Joseph, who had tough first innings, was also up to the mark and they have restricted England with a lead of 199. Gabriel has finished a 5-fer and now it is up to their batsman to come up with the goods and take a 1-0 lead in this 3-match Test series. It is not going to be easy against the hosts’ bowling line-up but that will be a challenge they need to overcome.

  • 4:14 PM IST
    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates 1st Test: Jofra Archer has been given out caught behind. Archer has gone for the review. Yes, Gabriel has a fifer as the Ultra Edge shows a spike as the ball has touched the gloves. OUT! Gabriel can continue his celebration as he has his 5-fer. Excellent bowling display from him and the West Indies overall. A pacy bouncer on the leg side, Archer looks to hook it but ends up gloving it to the keeper. Dowrich takes a simple catch. The West Indies players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Archer takes the review straightaway. Replay rolls in and Shannon is fine with his delivery stride. Time for the Ultra Edge and it shows a spike as it goes past the glove. Hopeful review from Archer but to no avail. England bowled out for 313. West Indies need 200 to win the game and take the lead in the series.
  • 4:06 PM IST

  • 4:02 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Score: OUT! Caught behind! Gabriel removes Mark Wood for 2. The first wicket of the day has fallen and West Indies are just a wicket away from batting again. Wood won’t be happy looking back at it. Another wicket for Gabriel. He had 4 in the first innings and now has 4 in the second. Gabriel comes in and hits the deck hard on top of middle and off, Wood goes on his back foot and looks to play it through point but ends up getting a thick outside edge which goes straight into the mitts of Dowrich. England 204 & 303/9, lead WestI ndies (318) by 189 runs in Southampton

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Word from Michael Holding!

  • 3:44 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: DID YOU KNOW? West Indies have never lost a Test in which they have been set a target of under 200 in the 4th innings! That’s an exceptional record. England somehow need to cross that barrier.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    1st Test Live Cricket Score: All set to start the final day of this Test match! The West Indies players make their way out to the middle, followed by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. England lead by 170 runs. Alzarri Joseph will start with the ball for the visitors.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Any predictions for the final day?

  • 3:35 PM IST

    ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates 1st Test: Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between England and West Indies at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Day 4 ended in an exhilarating manner with West Indies taking the advantage in the final hour of the day’s play, picking up 5 quick wickets. They would not want England’s tail to wag and add many runs to the lead. The hosts, on the other hand, will hope that the likes of Archer, Wood and Anderson add as many runs to the lead as possible. The pitch has started to take some turn and it will not be easy to chase any score on this wicket. Will West Indies start the series with a win or will the hosts spoil their party? Welcome to our coverage of the final day of the first Test between England and West Indies

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the fifth and final of the first Test between England and West Indies being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Score, Day 5 live cricket updates here. Also check the live blog of the fifth day’s play between ENG and WI in Southampton’s Rose Bowl here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - England vs West Indies: When Michael Atherton Got Pranked Live on-Air on Day 4 During Commentary | WATCH

LIVE – ENG vs WI, 1st TEST, Day 5

Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph tipped the scales in favour of the West Indies in the last session of a topsy-turvy Day 4 of their first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on Saturday. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs WI 1st Test: Joseph, Gabriel Put West Indies on Top vs England at Stumps on Day 4

England, who were 168/3 at Tea were reduced to 284/8 in the final session with a lead of 170 runs at the end of the day. Also Read - ENG vs WI 1st Test: Stuart Broad 'Frustrated, Angry, Gutted' After Being Dropped From England Playing XI

England captain Ben Stokes (46) and Zak Crawley (46) came out for the third session with the intention of increasing England’s scoring rate. The pair succeeded in keeping the hosts on top for much of the first half of the third session with a 98-run partnership for the.

It was West Indies skipper Jason Holder who provided the breakthrough as Stokes edged him to gully and fell to his counterpart for the second time in the match. (READ FULL DAY 4 REPORT)