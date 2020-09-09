England batsman Dawid Malan amazing consistency with the bat in the shortest format of the game – T20I has earned him plaudits from all quarters of the cricketing world. Malan, who on an average registers a fifty-plus score on every alternate game, recently displaced Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become the new number one in the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen. He scored 129 runs in the three-match series against Australia, which England won 2-1. Also Read - England vs Australia 1st ODI Live SCORE Updates: Maxwell, Marsh Slam Fifties Get AUS Back on Track

Despite these staggering numbers, the 33-year-old Malan says he is 'nowhere' near the likes of Virat Kohli, arguably the best all-format batsman. The England left-hander, who is not a sure starter despite averaging close to 50, has hammered seven half-centuries and a century in just 16 T20I innings.

Malan got to play regularly against Pakistan and Australia in absence of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. "The type of player I am, I quite like to know where I stand in the team set up, which is why I said when you get played in the series you know exactly what you are going to do.

Malan says he can only be compared to guys like Virat Kohli if he played at least 50 games. “I don’t think I am anywhere near Virat Kohli and those guys even though the numbers suggest. Maybe if I played 50 games then I can be compared to some extent,” Malan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Not being a certain starter in the team is tough but Malan said he is doing what is in his control and that is to keep piling on the runs.

“It’s been tough. We all know how good the players are that hold those positions. Their records over the last four or five years have been fantastic. For anyone to break in, you have to be extremely consistent and win games of cricket for England,” he said.

“I’m obviously aware that guys like Jason and Stokesy will come back at some point, and it’s my job to score as many runs as I can in the opportunities I have to put pressure on them and Morgs (Morgan) and the selectors when it comes down to it.”