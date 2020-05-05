Alex Hales will have to regain the trust of the England team management and cricketers he broke last year when he failed a second drug test, says limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. Also Read - Massive Global TV Audience Would Help Cricket Survive Financial Crisis: Ali Bacher Backs Matches in Empty Stadiums

That drug test proved to be a devastating blow to Hales as he was pulled out of England's 2019 ODI World Cup squad and has since not played for them in any format.

In terms of what that looks like, practically, it's human nature, it's about developing trust," Morgan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "I don't think you can put a time limit on gaining back that trust, and that's not just with me, that's with every member of the squad, the backroom staff, the selectors. And that does take time."

Hales has been plotting his international return through eye-catching performances in the T20 leagues in Australia and Pakistan Super League.

Morgan, who led England to their maiden ODI World Cup title last July says the ‘door is open’ for Hales to return to the international fold again without providing a specific timeline.

“We’re in May, so it’s 11 months ago that the incident happened with Alex, so it’s actually not that long ago that it happened. What happened was actually quite considerably harmful to the environment, which obviously led to the breakdown in trust between Alex and our players, so to say, how long that will take to regain, we don’t know, but certainly the door is still open for that trust to be built back up,” he said.

However, Hales’ plans have taken a blow and this time it’s not his doing. The world has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic with doubts over whether T20 World Cup will actually be held in October.

However, Morgan is encouraged by ‘positive’ news about sport returning in the recent time. His assumption is based on the fact that England’s top-tier football competition, Premier League, has plans to restart the season by June.

“For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what’s possible and what might or might not happen. But the news in the last week has been more positive about sport returning than it has been in the previous three weeks,” the 33-year-old said.

“There was a stage when the idea of playing any sport over the next four or five months seemed impossible, but so long as the options given are government-approved, it seems a lot more likely that there might be some cricket. I’ve not given up yet!” he added.