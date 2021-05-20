A medical consultant reviewed England pacer Jofra Archer regarding his right elbow soreness and the fast bowler will now undergo surgery on Friday. Archer was scheduled to meet with the medical consultant to determine the seriousness of his right elbow soreness. Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara Sends Warning to New Zealand, Says India Can Beat Any Side in The World

“Jofra has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow,” the England Cricket tweeted. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Return as Bangladesh Name Squad For First Two ODIs Versus Sri Lanka

Archer, who had returned to action for Sussex in the County Championship against Kent last week at Hove, only bowled five overs. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and as a result, he was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match. Also Read - Cricket: PCB to Host Remaining PSL 2021 Matches in Abu Dhabi, Secures Pending Approvals From UAE

On Sunday, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.

The ECB’s medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2.

(With Agency Inputs)