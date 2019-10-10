Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson is set to train with Premier League champions Manchester City in his bid to regain full fitness from a calf injury. Anderson ended up hurting his right calf during the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston after managing just four overs.

He missed the entire Ashes series, which ended 2-all and was also left from the squad for the New Zealand Test tour.

However, Anderson is to return to action mid-December for the away South Africa Test series and for that, he will be making use of the world-class training facility at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium for two months.

The 37-year-old will be monitored by England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

According to a report in the BBC, the duo had a meeting with City’s head of sports science Sam Erith on Tuesday to discuss the arrangement. “It is about a change of scene for Jimmy, but also a way of tapping into some of the best facilities and experts in the world,” BBC quoted a source as saying on Wednesday.

Anderson, the leading wicket-take in England’s Test history, has no plans of retiring though and in fact, hopes to emulate football legend Ryan Giggs who went on to play till 40. “It has been absolutely devastating to miss the Ashes series but I have not thought for one second about retiring. In fact, I’m going to look into how Ryan Giggs was able to play football at the highest level until he was 40. That’s what I’d like to do,” he had said.