England pacer Jofra Archer will not be part of the second Test against West Indies after breaching the team's biosecurity protocols. The second Test starts from Thursday in Manchester's Old Trafford.

England announced a 13-man squad for the second Test on Wednesday that included Archer.

However, in a statement released today, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said the right-arm pacer has been "excluded" and been asked to go into self-isolation for a period of five days.

During that period, he will twice be tested for COVID-19 and if both times the result is negative, then only he will be allowed to rejoin his England teammates.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer said on Thursday. “I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry,” he added.

ECB said that they have informed the West Indies team management about the development and the touring party is satisfied with the measures taken.

West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their four-wicket victory in the first Test played last week at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.