England vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE Streaming Details

The world’s top-two T20I teams will take on each other from today in a three-match series to be entirely played in Southampton’s Rose Bowl stadium. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Manchester and will thus conclude a fairly successful of cricket season in English summer considering the backdrop of coronavirus that threatened to wipe out the entire calendar, Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 10:30 PM IST Friday September 4

The crowd will be absent, robbing the atmosphere that a game between England (ranked 1) and Australia (ranked 2) should deserve. However, what won’t be lacking on the field is the high quality of contest between the two teams who boast some of the most destructive batsmen and bowlers in the world. Also Read - BCCI Turns Down England Request to Shift Test Series From India to UAE: Report

While England have Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler leading their batting attack, Australia have captain Aaron Finch and David Warner. There will also be high quality of fast bowling on display with England welcoming back Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Australia will have their troika of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins capable of bowling in the 90mph range. Also Read - UEFA Nations League, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule: All You Need to Know

ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: England vs Australia 1st T20I

When: September 4, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLiv App

ENG vs AUS FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

T20Is

September 04, Friday: 1st T20I, Southampton – 10:30 PM IST

September 06, Sunday: 2nd T20I, Southampton – 6:45 PM IST

September 08, Tuesday: 3rd T20I, Southampton – 10:30 PM IST

ODIs

September 11, Friday: 1st ODI, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST

September 13, Sunday: 2nd ODI, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST

September 16, Wednesday: 3rd ODI, Manchester – 5:30 PM IST

England vs Australia Full T20I Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye