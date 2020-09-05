David Warner said he felt ‘bizarre’ to be playing England without a crowd following Australia’s two-run defeat by their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 international at Southampton on Friday that marked the tourists’ first competitive match in nearly six months. However, Warner is not complaining as it was the first time he was not ‘abused’ by hostile English crowd. Also Read - Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan Shine as England Choke Australia to Take 1-0 Lead

All of England's home fixtures this season are being played behind closed doors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "It's the first time I have been here (England) and not been abused, which is quite nice," said Warner after the match.

The 33-year-old Warner was at the receiving end of repeated crowd jeering during the World Cup in England last year following his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He got the same treatment in the subsequent Ashes series.

But there was none like that on Friday during the first T20 match which Australia lost by two runs as there were no fans present at the Ageas Bowl. It was Australia’s first competitive match in nearly six months.

Asked if the T20I felt like a game between arch-rivals England and Australia without fans in attendance, he said, “From a crowd perspective, no. It was a bit bizarre.”

“You get that up and going (from the crowd). That’s why we love playing home and away. There’s home advantage and away advantage,” the 33-year-old left-handed batsman said.

“But we’re always up for international cricket. We’re just grateful to be back playing and want to make the most of that.”

Warner said there were no excuses to offer for the defeat and his side were outplayed by England. “Towards the end they (England) bowled exceptionally well, they knocked us over quite comprehensively,” said Warner.

Talking about Australia’s failed chase, he said his side could not rotate strike and hit boundaries in the middle overs. Chasing 163 for a win, Australia could only score 160 for 6 in their 20 overs.

“I think we just have to try to be a little bit smarter and work out how we’re going to hit our boundaries,” he said.

“We have to try to keep rotating strike and keep finding the boundary in those middle overs.”