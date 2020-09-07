Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 77 as he drove England to victory in the second T20I against Australia in Southampton on Sunday. England chased down 158 for the loss of four wickets and seven deliveries to spare, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Also Read - MS Dhoni Like Finisher: Australia Aiming to Groom Marcus Stoinis on Same Lines as Former India Captain, Says Pat Cummins

Australia opted to bat first needing a win to keep the series alive after spectacularly collapsing in the opening T20I to suffer defeat on Friday at the same venue. They were subjected to a hostile opening spell of fast bowling led by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

They suffered some early damage with opener David Warner (0) being out caught behind in the very first over, bowled by Archer. No. 3 Alex Carey lasted seven deliveries and mustered two runs off them before wicketkeeper Buttler accepted his second catch with Mark Wood also striking.

The tourists then lost Steven Smith (10) to run-out and found themselves in a spot of bother inside the Powerplay.

The recovery began through captain Aaron Finch and Macrus Stoinis with the pair adding 49 runs for the fourth wicket before being separated.

Finch scored 40 off 33 and was bowled by Chris Jordan while Stoinis struck 26-ball 35 and fell the Adil Rashid.

Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins injected some late runs as Australia stuttered to 157/7 at the Ageas Bowl.

England opener Jonny Bairstow was out hit wicket for 9 in the third over, bowled by Mitchell Starc.

From thereon, it was a one-way traffic with Buttler and no. 3 Dawid Malan taking the game away from Australia. Together, they added 87 runs for the second wicket.

With Malan’s dismissal for 42, the hosts suffered a minor slip, losing three wickets for 29 runs.

However, Buttler, who took his time before unfurling his shots, was rock-solid as he belted eight fours and two sixes to see England home in the company of Moeen Ali (13*) .

Brief Scores: England 158/4 (Jos Buttler 77*, Dawid Malan 42; Mitchell Starc 1/25) beat Australia 157/7 (Aaron Finch 40, Marcus Stoinis 35; Chris Jordan 2/40) by six wickets