Pakistan veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was on Wednesday placed in isolation after he breached the bio-secure bubble in UK, created by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the ongoing series between the two teams. Hafeez breached biosecurity protocols by posing for a photo with a member of the public and shared the picture on his social media handle – Twitter. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the team management decided to isolate him until he returns a negative COVID-19 test.

The 39-year-old posted the photo, taken on the golf course adjacent to the on-site hotel at the Ageas Bowl, on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying: "Met an inspirational young lady today morning [sic] at golf course. She is 90+ & living her life healthy & happily. Good healthy routine."

"It was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-meter social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test," PCB said in its statement.

“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone.”

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020



PCB confirmed that Hafeez had undergone a Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected on Thursday. It said the team management had updated the England Cricket Board of its decision.

Hafeez was among players who had tested positive before travelling to England. He then created an embarrassing situation for the PCB when he privately got himself tested and the result was negative which he posted on his twitter account.

He returned two more negative tests before being permitted to travel to the UK.

The ECB is taking any breach of the biosecurity protocol very seriously. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped for the second Test against West Indies after he also breached the biosecurity bubble by going to his apartment in Brighton.

Hafeez, a veteran allrounder has in the past also got himself into trouble with his statements on Pakistan cricket and selection matters.