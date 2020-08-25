England’s James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler and the fourth bowler overall to take 600 wickets in Test cricket after he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (31) on the fifth and final day of the third Test at the Ages Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday. England captain Joe Root completed the catch in the slips and helped Anderson reach the historic milestone. Also Read - Babar Azam to Lead Pakistan in T20Is vs England, Uncapped Haider Ali, Naseem Shah Make 17-Man Squad

Anderson was made to wait for the landmakr due to a lengthy rain delay on the final day. Anderson could have been forgiven for wondering if the wicket would ever come. At one stage in the third Test, the 38-year-old saw four chances going down. A couple of them really quite straightforward – dropped off his bowling within the space of 37 deliveries.

Azhar Ali, who had scored an unbeaten 141 in Pakistan's first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.

Earlier, the hosts England enforced the follow-on after Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped bundle out Pakistan for 273 in the first innings. England put on a mammoth total of 583/8 declared in their first innings.



Anderson is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne (708) and former India captain Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, Anderson is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519), and his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad (514).

Azhar Ali’s wicket was the second Anderson took in the innings after that of opener Abid Ali. He ended the first innings with figures of 5/56.