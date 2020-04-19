It’s impossible to imagine an Indian Premier League (IPL) season where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s yellow army – Chennai Super Kings have failed to reach the playoffs of the T20 extravaganza. Actually, there hasn’t been any. CSK have been a part of 10 out of 12 seasons of IPL and have never finished lower than semifinals or play-offs. Former South Africa captain and an important cog of CSK setup – Faf du Plessis have decoded the reason behind Chennai’s success in IPL. The Proteas cricketer feels Dhoni’s intelligent recruitment policy of roping in international captains who can contribute strategically, was one of the biggest reason for Chennai Super Kings’s stupendous success in IPL. Also Read - BCCI ACU Chief Ajit Singh Backs Team India Players Against Online Corrupt Approaches, Says Our Cricketer Are Alert And Quick to Report False Activities

“A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that’s credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains – (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina’s captained a bit – because they want thinking cricketers,” the 35-year -old told CSK’s website. Also Read - Rohit Impressive, But Dhoni Better Captain: Pietersen, Morrison

“So, there’s a lot of leaders within group, that experience of thinking cricketers is what they want and obviously it has proven to be very successful,” he added. Also Read - Every Captain Has a Favourite Player, MS Dhoni Used to Back Suresh Raina: Yuvraj Singh

“Chennai Super Kings is a great franchise to be a part of. MS has got such strong leadership. He leaves a massive hole when he’s not on the field,” the former South Africa skipper waxed eloquent about Dhoni.

Du Plessis, who has been part of CSK, which has qualified for the playoffs in all their 10 seasons and won the title thrice, spoke about his passion for fielding, adding the team had a few very good fielders.

“I love going to positions on the field where the ball goes all the time. We are lucky at CSK that we got a few very good fielders. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is incredible, he has got the strongest arm in world cricket. Jaddu wants them to try and run. He jogs to the ball because he knows if you run, you are out,” he added.

The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been put off indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IPL, both for players and fans around the world, has become an integral part of the season. I was really looking forward to it this year,” he signed off.