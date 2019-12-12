Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Falcon Hunters vs Flying Oryx Prediction Qatar T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 11 FAL vs FLY: 2019 Qatar T10 Cricket League is the first edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organized by the Qatar Cricket Association from 7 December 2019 to 16 December 2019. The tournament is approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T10 league will have 6 teams comprising 24 international cricket stars, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. South African batsman Hashim Amla has been rolled in to lead the international stars. Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Fletcher were also amongst the other international stars to be taking part in the Qatar T10 league.

TOSS – The toss between Falcon Hunters vs Flying Oryx will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

My Dream11 Team

Hashim Amla (C), Salman Butt, Babar Hayat, Kamran Khan, Assad Borham (WK), Hussain Talat (VC), Bilawal Iqbal, Harmandeep Singh, Naveen Malik, Saad bin Zafar, Waqas Maqsood

FAL vs FLY Probable Playing XIs

Falcon Hunters:

Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Kamran Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Tamoor Sajjad, Iqbal Hussain (C), Murad Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Saad bin Zafar, Amad Butt

Flying Oryx: Assad Borham (WK), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat, Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Naveen Malik, Deepu, Musawar Shah (C) and Daniyal Bukhari

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Hussain Talat, Saad bin Zafar

Vice-captain Options: Harmandeep Singh, Bilawal Iqbal, Babar Hayat

Squads

Flying Oryx: Assad Borham(w), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat(c), Harmandeep Singh, Asif Raja, Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Naveed Malik, Bilal Butt, Daniyal Bukhari, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Deepu

Falcon Hunters: Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Kamran Khan, Amad Butt, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan(w), Iqbal Hussain(c), Tamoor Sajjad, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, khalid Bhasheer

