What would you do if you were to spot cricket legend Ricky Ponting walking on a street?

Ask for an autograph? A photo? Or a little chit chat? Or all three, perhaps?

For a cricket fan either of the three options would seem a normal course of action. But not for one fan who spotted the multiple world cups winning captain and a batting legend in Adelaide on Friday.

The fan approached Ponting, handed the legendary batsman his phone asking for a photo and then proceeded to pose with Australian TV presenter Mel McLaughlin.

Ponting, alongside McLaughlin, is part of the Channel 7’s commentary team for the second Test between Australia and Pakistan that got underway from Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

An pleasantly surprised Ponting obliged with Channel 7 posting a picture of him clicking the duo.

A fan walks up to Ricky Ponting and @Mel_Mclaughlin, asking for a picture… And then hands the phone to Ricky so he can take the photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/PqXQ1xQlK0 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 29, 2019

For those wondering who McLaughlin is, she is an accomplished TV presenter who has hosted several high-profile sporting events in Australia for Sky Sports and Seven Network including 2016 Summer Olympics and Indian Super League. McLaughlin also gained attention when West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle was fined AUD 10,000 for propositioning her during a live TV interview.