Mumbai: The wait was over as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new T20 World Cup jersey in Mumbai on Sunday. In what could be called a ‘great initiative’, for the first time in Indian cricket history, the jersey was unveiled not by the national team, but by the Mumbai Under-19 women’s cricket players along with some of the ‘superfans’ of the game. The team would be wearing this jersey for the upcoming series against Australia, South Africa, and then the T20 WC. While fans have already started placing their order to get their hands on the jersey, the reactions have also been quite interesting.Also Read - Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in Rohit Sharma-Led India's Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2022? Sunil Gavaskar Answers

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the new Indian jersey: Also Read - Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav to R. Ashwin; Players Who May Not Feature in India's Playing XI During 1st T20I

This is a good looking jersey. Don’t let anyone else convince you otherwise. It will look better in Australia during the Wt20 as the ugly byjus logo will disappear and only ‘India’ will remain on the jersey. https://t.co/Zmh40gHSML — ` (@FourOverthrows) September 18, 2022

Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Australia, Mohali: Virat Kohli at No. 3; Toss-up Between Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik

Umpire Nitin Menon leaked India’s New jersey 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6cIxHAMr8P — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) September 18, 2022

Byjus on India’s new jersey belike:- pic.twitter.com/ht7Tm7cYml — Harsh Singh (@Harsh__16) September 18, 2022

The jersey comes in shades of the iconic and fan-favourite blue colour for a look befitting the champions of the game. Termed as ‘One Blue Jersey’, it will make its debut on the pitch during the first match of the upcoming T20 series against Australia on September 20.

The new one replaces the Billion Cheers Jersey at all T20 International competitions. However, the players will continue to sport the Billion Cheers Jersey in ODIs.

“The jersey pays homage to the legions of fans that span different genders and age groups, and transcend geographical borders,” the kit sponsor said in a release.

“It is styled with a pattern of equilateral triangles – a universal symbol of the blend of energy, spirit and power – that celebrates the unswerving support of the fans who have stood behind the team through thick and thin,” it added.

Combined with petals found in the BCCI’s official insignia, the jersey embodies the loyalty and merit that the game demands. It will be available for purchase at kit sponsor’s official website and at all leading e-commerce and retail outlets.

(With IANS inputs)